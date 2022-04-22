20pc increase in cotton cultivation area likely in South Punjab: Secretary Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab said that cotton cultivation area was likely to increase by 20 percent in the ongoing season due to best prices and implementation on integrated pest management practices.

Last year, the cotton growers got handsome profit and similarly cotton production increased significantly, compared to previous year, he said.

The Secretary Agriculture expressed these remarks while talking to peasants, at Rajanpur on Friday. He urged the farmers to cultivate recommended varieties only. He also instructed field staff of Agriculture Department to keep guiding the peasants. The farmers should apply particular poison to seeds before cultivation so that pest attack should be avoided. Special training programmes should also be arranged for guidance of cotton growers.

The government will ensure sale of pesticides on recommended prices only, he expressed. He also added that government was also providing subsidy of Rs 1000 against one bag of seeds. Apart from this, subsidy will also be given on fertilizers. Currently, there is an abundant stock of fertilizers available in the country. The Secretary stated that the farmers should also follow integrated pest management model.

He instructed agriculture officers to prepare some demonstration plots for practical guidance of the farmers. A strategy should be made to delay in first spray at cotton. The farmers should also be highly vigilant to climate changes and act as per recommendations of the experts, he concluded.