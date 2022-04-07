20pc quota at nursing colleges for women of backward areas: CM

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20 per cent quota has been reserved for women of backward areas at the nursing colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20 per cent quota has been reserved for women of backward areas at the nursing colleges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM said that this would create employment opportunities along with the availability of nurses in backward and remote areas.

The government has made concerted efforts to arrange different facilities of life for people living in remote areas, he added.