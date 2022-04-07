UrduPoint.com

20pc Quota At Nursing Colleges For Women Of Backward Areas: CM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 06:43 PM

20pc quota at nursing colleges for women of backward areas: CM

On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20 per cent quota has been reserved for women of backward areas at the nursing colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 20 per cent quota has been reserved for women of backward areas at the nursing colleges.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CM said that this would create employment opportunities along with the availability of nurses in backward and remote areas.

The government has made concerted efforts to arrange different facilities of life for people living in remote areas, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Women Government Employment Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry Unive ..

Exhibition held at Institute of Biochemistry University of Sindh

58 seconds ago
 Provincial minister asks strict legal action again ..

Provincial minister asks strict legal action against profiteers

1 minute ago
 UEFA Champions League results

UEFA Champions League results

2 minutes ago
 Coronavirus brought under control with effective m ..

Coronavirus brought under control with effective measures: Buzdar

3 minutes ago
 Two new corona cases reported in RWP

Two new corona cases reported in RWP

3 minutes ago
 187 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteer ..

187 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.