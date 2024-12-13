Open Menu

20th Batch Completes Friends Of Police Internship Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 07:20 PM

The 20th batch of students from different educational institutions completed the two-week Friends of Police Internship Programme

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The 20th batch of students from different educational institutions completed the two-week Friends of Police Internship Programme.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Azhar Shah distributed certificates among the participating students in the concluding ceremony of the internship programme at the Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters, a police spokesman said on Friday.

During the internship programme, senior police officers gave lectures to students on various aspects of police working and policing.

The participants were made aware about police station working, police service center, front desk, various police apps, traffic police, legal and judicial proceedings.

The students were also taken to visit Special Initiative Police Station, Police Lines Headquarters, Command and Control Room, Traffic Headquarters, Police Service Center Liaquat Bagh and Legal Branch so that they could gain practical knowledge about policing.

“The aim of the internship programme is to make citizens, especially students, helpful for effective policing, crime prevention, drug prevention in educational institutions and solving other social problems and community policing,” the spokesman said.

The programme, he added, would help in further improving community policing with the cooperation and consultation of students and youth. The young generation could play an important role in improving police working and service delivery.

More Stories From Pakistan