20th 'Cholistan Desert Rally' Fast Cars & Fearless Drivers Continues In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir Published February 15, 2025 | 02:01 PM

20th 'Cholistan Desert Rally' fast cars & fearless drivers continues in Bahawalpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally continued in Bahawalpur, turning the Cholistan Desert into a high-octane arena with 79 cars speeding across the dunes and captivating audiences with their agility, including separate rallies for men and women in the stock category.

The Cholistan Desert Rally, organized by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), is South Asia's flagship motorsport event which held annually in Pakistan's vast Cholistan Desert since 2005 and boosting tourism, according to a report by a private news channel.

Competitors are racing in various vehicle categories, catering to different levels of expertise and technical specifications.

"This event showcases Pakistan's natural beauty and hospitality, promoting tourism and economic growth," said an official from the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP).

Another official added, "We are thrilled to see women participating in the rally, highlighting their skills and empowerment."

CEO of Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), added, "We are proud to support this event, which aligns with our vision to promote business and tourism in Punjab, creating opportunities for economic growth and development."

A female participant exclaimed, "It is exhilarating to be part of this rally! the thrill of racing through the desert, combined with the scenic beauty, is an unforgettable experience."

Another female driver shared, "This event is a great platform for women to showcase their driving skills and challenge stereotypes. I am proud to be part of this empowering experience."

