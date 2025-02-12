20th Cholistan Desert Rally trophy unveiled

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The unveiling ceremony of the trophy for the 20th International Cholistan Desert Rally was held at DHA Bahawalpur on Wednesday.

The event featured a cultural show and national songs. Punjab Central business Development Authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brigadier (retd) Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, Provincial Secretary Tourism, Archaeology and Museums Fareed Tarar, Managing Director Tourism Development Corporation Punjab Dr. Nasir Mahmood Bashir, Sahibzada Mian Muhammad Usman Abbasi, Project Director DHA Brigadier Muhammad Naveed Iqbal, RPO Rai Babar Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr.

Farhan Farooq, civil and military officials, and local dignitaries attended the event.

Speakers said the magnificent festival had become a recognition of Pakistan at both national and international levels. The Cholistan Desert Rally and other associated cultural events showcase Pakistani culture and traditions worldwide, highlighting a positive image of Pakistan. They stated that the Cholistan Desert Rally played a significant role in the social and economic development of the region. Shields were distributed among the organizers of the rally during the ceremony.

Later, a spectacular fireworks display was held.