20th Convocation Of UET On Jan 26

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :The 20th convocation of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila is scheduled to be held on January 26.

Governor Punjab Engr Balgeeh Ur Rehman will be chief guest on this occasion. He will also inaugurate newly constructed foreign students and girls hostels on this occasion.

