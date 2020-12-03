UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

20th Death Anniversary Of Aziz Mian To Be Observed On Dec-6

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:23 AM

20th death anniversary of Aziz Mian to be observed on Dec-6

The 20th death anniversary of legendary famous Qawwal 'Aziz Mian' would be observed on Decmener 6

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ):The 20th death anniversary of legendary famous Qawwal 'Aziz Mian' would be observed on Decmener 6.

Punajb Council of Arts (PUCAR), Rawalpindi has planned a ceremony on Dec-6 in which Imarn Aziz Mian Qawal and others would participate to pay tribute to the master of qawwali Aziz Mian and to provide awareness to youngsters about the country's culture and traditions.

He was also a contemporary of Sabri brothers. In 1989, the government of Pakistan awarded him with the Pride of Performance medal.

Late Aziz Mian is also credited with performing the longest commercially released qawwali, hashr ke roz yeh poochhoonga, which runs to slightly over 115 minutes.

Aziz Mina Qawwal died on this day in 2000 and buried in Multan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Died Rawalpindi Government KE

Recent Stories

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

21 minutes ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

21 minutes ago

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

21 minutes ago

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights o ..

21 minutes ago

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences ..

21 minutes ago

Iraq Hopes Next US Administration to Change Approa ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.