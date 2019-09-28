20th passing out parade of police commandos held

Over a thousand newly trained commandos took part in 20th passing out parade on Saturday after completion of their training at Police Commando Center Sakrand

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Over a thousand newly trained commandos took part in 20th passing out parade on Saturday after completion of their training at Police Commando Center Sakrand.

Chairman of Sindh Assembly's Public Accounts Committee, Ghulam Qadir Chandio and Commandant Police Training Center Sakrand Abid Qaimkhnai were Chief Guests on the occasion.

� Abid Qaimkhani while addressing on the occasion said that after taking over he had striven to equip the center with latest facilities and techniques.

� Due to its location the center was facing various issues, the commandant said adding that the issue of water was resolved while no space was left in resolving the issues of Firing Range for trainees at the center, boundary wall, tree plantation and physical and legal education.

He said that still center require score of items and implements to improve its performance.

� Ghulam Qadir Chandio, advised the passing out commandos to dispose off their part of duty sincerely to serve the nation and country. He hoped that they would utilize their capabilities gained from training to form better relations between police and general public.

� Chandio said that he would strive to meet the requirements of Police Commando Center.

� Earlier, the commandos exhibited their skills in an outstanding manner.

� The ceremony concluded with distribution of the best performance awards among passing out commandos.