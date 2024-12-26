20th syndicate meeting of Sukkur IBA concludes

The 20th Syndicate meeting of Sukkur IBA University, chaired by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh which commenced on Monday and concluded with significant progress on various university academic and administration matters here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The 20th Syndicate meeting of Sukkur IBA University, chaired by the Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof Dr Asif Ahmed Shaikh which commenced on Monday and concluded with significant progress on various university academic and administration matters here on Thursday.

The meeting confirmed the minutes of the 19th Syndicate Meeting held on August 27, 2024, including report on actions taken on decisions and resolutions. The Vice Chancellor also presented a detailed progress report on initiatives undertaken from August to December 2024.

In the meeting key agenda including academics, financial, establishment and development matters were discussed.