Open Menu

20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally From 11th

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM

20th TDCP International Cholistan desert rally from 11th

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The 20th Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) International Cholistan Desert rally and culture festival 2025 would start from February 11.

Regional Manager TDCP Bahawalpur Naeem Iqbal informed APP here on Sunday that the registration of racers for the rally was in progress. He said that national and international racers from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, the UAE and other countries would be participated in the rally.

He said that the registration process would continue by February 10. Over 150 racers would participate in the desert rally while a 576 kilometers long track in two districts, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, has been prepared this year.

He said that the dirt bike and truck race would also be introduced for the first time in the rally.

The inauguration ceremony would be held on February 11 in Bahawalpur while registration/ technical inspection /med exam and drivers conference will be held on Feb 12. The qualifying round of all categories would be held on Feb 13, Ist round prepared men & women race on Feb 14 while stock men & women category race, cultural night and fireworks would be held on February 15.

The 2nd round of prepared men & women race category, dirt bike and quad race, truck race and prize distribution ceremony would be held on February 16.

Recent Stories

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter ..

UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..

16 minutes ago
 Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation ..

Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24

17 minutes ago
 UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in ..

UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024

17 minutes ago
 GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

32 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

46 minutes ago
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

47 minutes ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

3 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan