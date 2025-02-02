20th TDCP International Cholistan Desert Rally From 11th
Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The 20th Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) International Cholistan Desert rally and culture festival 2025 would start from February 11.
Regional Manager TDCP Bahawalpur Naeem Iqbal informed APP here on Sunday that the registration of racers for the rally was in progress. He said that national and international racers from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, the UAE and other countries would be participated in the rally.
He said that the registration process would continue by February 10. Over 150 racers would participate in the desert rally while a 576 kilometers long track in two districts, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan, has been prepared this year.
He said that the dirt bike and truck race would also be introduced for the first time in the rally.
The inauguration ceremony would be held on February 11 in Bahawalpur while registration/ technical inspection /med exam and drivers conference will be held on Feb 12. The qualifying round of all categories would be held on Feb 13, Ist round prepared men & women race on Feb 14 while stock men & women category race, cultural night and fireworks would be held on February 15.
The 2nd round of prepared men & women race category, dirt bike and quad race, truck race and prize distribution ceremony would be held on February 16.
Recent Stories
UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Sadhguru, commends his role in promoting tolerance, ..
Over 120 students graduate from Samsung Innovation Campus ’24
UAQ Chamber’s exports surpass AED15.1 billion in 2024
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
More Stories From Pakistan
-
20th TDCP International Cholistan desert rally from 11th2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest 13 suspects, seize 13 illegal weapons22 minutes ago
-
Position holders to attend CM ceremony on 4th31 minutes ago
-
Action against sellers of fake fertilizers, pesticides ordered32 minutes ago
-
First anti-polio campaign of 2025 to be kicks off in Balochistan on Monday32 minutes ago
-
Loader kills 7-year-old girl in Swabi32 minutes ago
-
Man stabbed to death on Dilazak Road32 minutes ago
-
Polio staff awarded for achieving targets32 minutes ago
-
Food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s global business potential highlighted at Davos summit42 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation continues in Kot Momin42 minutes ago
-
CM stresses wetlands’ role in climate protection52 minutes ago