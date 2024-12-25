21 Accused Arrested, Drugs & Weapons Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police apprehended 21 accused involved in different criminal activities including drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons on Wednesday.
Police recovered weapons, liquor and drugs from their possessions.
A public relation officer told APP that the ICT Police Aabpara , Karachi Company, Sumbal, Industrial area, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Kirpa, Shams Colony, Humak , Phulgran and Shehzad Town police teams took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
He said police team also arrested 17 accused namely Asif, Kamran ,Kailash, Yasir Mehmood ,Harris ,Wali Shair ,Amanat Khan, Ahmad Butt, Inayat ,Abdul Khaliq, Muhammad khan, Umrad, Malik Tuseeeq, Mohsin Ali, Obaid Ullah, Afzal and Akhtar Ayub and recovered 2,976 grams heroin, 1,690 grams hashish ,60 liters of liquor, six pistols and two daggers from their possession.
Moreover four absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Muhammad Arslan Shah Zaib said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
