21 ACs, AACs posted, transferred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Establishment department has notified posting of transfers of 21 officers of BS-17 including 15 Assistant Commissioners and Additional Assistant Commissioners.

A notification issued here Wednesday said that Kabir Ahmed Khan AAC (Rev) Shangla has been posted and transferred as AC (Gadezai), district Buner.

Shakeel Ahmad Assistant Director education Monitoring Authority, Muhammad Shadman Safi AAC-II (Puran) Shangla, Ehsan ur Rehman AAC (Nawaga), Bajaur, Hamza Abbas AC Haripur, Zahra Noor ac Lower Orakzai, Haroon Saleem, AAC-III Peshawar, Tehreem Shah AD PDMA, Hafeez ur Rehman AC Lower Kurram, Allah Noor AC Paharpur, DI Khan, Syed Sardar Badshah AAC (Adenzai) Lower Dir, Nasir Ali to Establishment department, Muhammad riaz aac (Khar-II), Bajaur, Ahmed Moughees AC Abbottabad, Murad Ali Shah AAC (Dagar), Buner, Shah Behram AAC-I (Parova), DI Khan, Kiramatullah Secretary District Public Safety Commission, Aftab Ahmad AAC(Sharingal), Dir Upper Irfanullah AC (Lachi0, Kohat, and Maliha Sahar to Establishment department.

APP/adi