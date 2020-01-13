UrduPoint.com
21 Arrested, 10.380 Kg Hashish, Weapons Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:21 PM

21 arrested, 10.380 kg Hashish, weapons seized in Sargodha

Police have arrested 21 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from his possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 21 accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from his possession.

Police spokesman said Monday on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather, during an ongoing crackdown against drug pushers and criminals, the district police teams had conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 21 accuse and recovered 10.

380 kilogram Hashish, 9 Pistols 30 bore, 1 rifle 444 bore and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Manzir, Danial, Kamran, Ejaz, Ali Murtaza, Nasrullah, Muhammad Irfan, Masood, Qasim, Muhammad Amjad, Ashraf and others.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started further investigation.

