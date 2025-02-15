Open Menu

21 Arrested For Kite Flying, One-wheeling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Dolphin Squad arrested 21 accused involved in kite flying and one-wheeling.

According to the Dolphin spokesperson, a total of 21 accused were arrested from different areas of the city, 19 one-wheelers were arrested from Defense, Mall Road, Jail Road, Band Road, Ferozepur Road and other areas, while two accused involved in kite flying and firing were arrested, from whom kites and strings were recovered.

The SP Dolphin said that indiscriminate action will continue against kite flying, one-wheeling and firing.

