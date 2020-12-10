21 arrested for violating Sound System Act

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Millat Town police claimed to have arrested 21 people from a 'Mehndi' function on charge of violating Sound System Act.

Police spokesman said that participants of a 'Mehndi' function were using music in a loud voice in al-Noor Colony which irritated the area people who complained the violation to police.

The police rushed to the spot and nabbed 21 accused including Muhammad Azam, Mubasshar Javaid red handed while playing music in a loud voice.

The police locked the accused behind bars and further investigation is under progress.