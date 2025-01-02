21 Arrested In Crackdown On Illegal Sheesha Cafés
Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2025 | 08:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Islamabad Police's Kohsar station team arrested 21 individuals during a crackdown on illegal sheesha cafés, seizing hookahs and flavored tobacco from their possession on Thursday.
A public relation officer told APP that Islamabad Police intensified crackdown against the sheesha centers in order to eliminate this menace from the city.
In this regard, the Kohsar police station team apprehended 21 accused during the crackdown against sheesha cafes.
Police team also recovered hookah and flavors from their possession. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.
