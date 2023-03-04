UrduPoint.com

21 Arrested, Narcotics Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

21 arrested, narcotics recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 21 criminals in the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

Officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested Hassan, Asad, Ramzan,Hameed, Rasheed, Tahir, Majid, Kareem, Khalil, Sajid, Wajid, Mumtaz, Manzoor and othersbesides recovering 2-kg hashish,145 kites, 209 liters liquor and other valuables.

