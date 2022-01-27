21 beggars caught

Anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 21 beggars on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 21 beggars on Thursday.

According to Focal Person Muhammad Tahir, the teams caught the beggars from Millat Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Allied Morr, Sargodha Road, City Bus Terminal, Saleemi Chowk and Jail road.

All the men and women beggars were handed over to police for sending them behind the bars and registration of cases against them.