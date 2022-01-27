UrduPoint.com

21 Beggars Caught

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 08:25 PM

21 beggars caught

Anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 21 beggars on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Anti-beggary squad of the district social welfare department caught 21 beggars on Thursday.

According to Focal Person Muhammad Tahir, the teams caught the beggars from Millat Chowk, Koh-e-Noor Chowk, Allied Morr, Sargodha Road, City Bus Terminal, Saleemi Chowk and Jail road.

All the men and women beggars were handed over to police for sending them behind the bars and registration of cases against them.

Related Topics

Police Jail Road Sargodha Women From

Recent Stories

US Obsession With Secrecy Destroys Trust, Harms Na ..

US Obsession With Secrecy Destroys Trust, Harms National Security - Intelligence ..

2 minutes ago
 Locals in Kyrgyz Villages Evacuate Amid Border Con ..

Locals in Kyrgyz Villages Evacuate Amid Border Conflict With Tajikistan - Eyewit ..

2 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Invites Indian Communication Comp ..

Kazakh President Invites Indian Communication Companies to Enter Kazakh Market

2 minutes ago
 Smart lockdown imposed in six areas of Rwp

Smart lockdown imposed in six areas of Rwp

4 minutes ago
 Dense fog to continue in plain areas of Punjab, KP ..

Dense fog to continue in plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

4 minutes ago
 Free medical camp to be organised for psychiatric ..

Free medical camp to be organised for psychiatric patients today

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>