21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Social Welfare department caught 21 beggars from various parts of the city on Friday.

Social Welfare Officer Muhammad Tahir said an anti-beggary campaign was in full swing in the city and fourteen men and seven women beggars were caught from different roads, crossings and markets.

The police have registered cases against the beggars.