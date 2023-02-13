UrduPoint.com

21 Beggars Caught In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:46 PM

21 beggars caught in Faisalabad

Twenty one habitual beggars were caught from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours. and shifted them to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Twenty one habitual beggars were caught from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours. and shifted them to Panahgah.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad caught 21 beggars including 13 male and 8 femalefrom different parts of the city.

The beggars were shifted to shelter-home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand.

