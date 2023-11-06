21 booked on water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) An irrigation task force team caught 21 farmers on the charge of water theft from canals, here on Monday.

According to the officials of Irrigation department, the irrigation task force team conducted raids in various areas of the districts and found 21 including Ghulam Muhammad,Ahmad Yar,Nazar Hussain,Ghulam Abbas, Amanullah, Muhammad Ameer, Shafi,Muhammad Aslam,Ghulam Nabi,Imtiaz,Umar, Hayyat, Saleem, Suleman, Nouman, Naeem,Wasim and others who were involved in stealing water from the canals.

Police registered cases against the suspects involved in water theft.