21 booked over water theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Irrigation authorities caught 21 farmers on the charge of water theft.

Police sources said on Wednesday that during continued drive against water theft,the teams conducted raids at different places at sada Kamboh,Gondhpura and its surrounding villages and caught 21 water thefts who were illegally watering their farms from government canals.

They were--Ghulam Raza, Mumtaz,Javaid, Pervaiz,Dil sher,Akhter,Aslam,Naveed and others.