UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Booked Over Water Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

21 booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Irrigation authorities caught 21 farmers on the charge of water theft.

Police sources said on Wednesday that during continued drive against water theft,the teams conducted raids at different places at sada Kamboh,Gondhpura and its surrounding villages and caught 21 water thefts who were illegally watering their farms from government canals.

They were--Ghulam Raza, Mumtaz,Javaid, Pervaiz,Dil sher,Akhter,Aslam,Naveed and others.

Related Topics

Water From Government

Recent Stories

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

10 minutes ago

Trump accuses democrats of steeling Elections 2020

44 minutes ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

59 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 47.25 million

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 4 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.