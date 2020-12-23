UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Booked Over Water Theft In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 02:16 PM

21 booked over water theft in sargodha

The Irrigation Task Force booked twenty one farmers involved in water theft in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Irrigation Task Force booked twenty one farmers involved in water theft in the district.

Police said on Wednesday that the teams of Irrigation department conducted raids in Sada Kamboh,Gondhpura and its adjoining areas and caught 21 farmers including�Ghulam Raza,Mumtaz,Gulzar,Muzafar Ali,Safdar Abbas,Naveed Aslam and others. On the reports of Irrigation authorities, police registered cases against the pilferers.

Related Topics

Police Water

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah to host 8th Arab Aviation Summit

6 minutes ago

Karima Baloch’s death is non-criminal, say Toron ..

9 minutes ago

First cargo train from Turkey to China reaches Xia ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Declares Personae Non Gratae Two Colombian ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives in Punjab on Wednesd ..

5 minutes ago

Speakers calls for increasing awareness, fostering ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.