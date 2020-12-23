21 booked over water theft in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Irrigation Task Force booked twenty one farmers involved in water theft in the district.

Police said on Wednesday that the teams of Irrigation department conducted raids in Sada Kamboh,Gondhpura and its adjoining areas and caught 21 farmers including�Ghulam Raza,Mumtaz,Gulzar,Muzafar Ali,Safdar Abbas,Naveed Aslam and others. On the reports of Irrigation authorities, police registered cases against the pilferers.