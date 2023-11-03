21 brick kilns sealed so far

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Assistant Director Environment Muhammad Naveed said that crackdown against brick kilns who were not adopting Zigzag technology was ongoing in the district.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that so far 21 brick kilns were sealed, while a fine of Rs 1.

3 million was imposed on various brick kilns owners over violation.

Notices were also served to seven factories, three were sealed and imposed fine to Rs 100,000 as well, AD Environment added.