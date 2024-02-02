21 candidates preparing to contest general elections from PP-9 RWP III constituency

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) As many as 21 candidates including 14 independents are preparing to contest general elections being held on February 8,

while a total of 327,174 registered voters including 168,246 male and 158,928 female voters would use their right to vote in PP-9 Rawalpindi III constituency.

According to the details, all arrangements had been finalized by the district administration to hold peaceful general elections in a peaceful environment.

Gujar Khan district administration had also finalized administrative measures including security to maintain law and order situation during the polling.

A total of 272 polling stations including 80 each will be set up for male and female voters while 112 would be combined. There will be a total 695 booths in the constituency. Under the polling scheme of PP-9, there are 272 presiding officers, 695 assistant presiding officers and 967 allied polling staff.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Chima, strict monitoring of ECP’s code of conduct is being ensured by the district administration.