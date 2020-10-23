UrduPoint.com
21 Candidates Submit Nomination Papers From GBA-3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:13 PM

Total 21 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from GBA-3, Gilgit-3. Election in this constituency was delayed due to the sudden death of PTI candidate and party president Justice (r) Syed Jaffar Shah

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Total 21 candidates have submitted their nomination papers from GBA-3, Gilgit-3. Election in this constituency was delayed due to the sudden death of PTI candidate and party president Justice (r) Syed Jaffar Shah.

Two sons of late Syed Jaffar Shah have also submitted their nomination papers.

Soon after the death of Syed Jafer Shah Former Minister Dr. Muhammad Iqbal has also joined PTI,who is also contesting election from GBA 3 Gilgit-3.

Initially election for this constituency would have to be held on 15 November but later be on sudden demise of Syed Shah delayed the schedule and election Commission GB announced 22 November as news date of election.

