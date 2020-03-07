UrduPoint.com
21 Closed Water Supply, Filtration Plants To Be Restored In First Phase

Sat 07th March 2020

21 closed water supply, filtration plants to be restored in first phase

Advisory committee of Parliamentarians has decided to make filtration plants and water supply schemes closed from last many years functional in different phases

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisory committee of Parliamentarians has decided to make filtration plants and water supply schemes closed from last many years functional in different phases.

21 water supply schemes will be restored in first phase.

The advisory committee meeting was held on Saturday in which Punjab CM's Advisor on Health Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Chairman Punjab Land Record Authority Sardar Ahmad Ali Dareshak, MPA Sardar Javed, DC Tahir Farooq and others were also present.

It was decided that 40 more filtration plants and water supply schemes would be restored in second phase.

The parliamentarians pledged that they would work together for provision of clean drinking water to masses.

DC Tahir Farooq said a survey of water supply schemes and filtration plants across the district was conducted through Assistant Commissioners.

According to report, 198 out of 389 water supply and filtration plants were closed due to unknown reasons while 191 are in functional condition.

He said process to blacklist the company concerned was underway over non-functioning of various schemes.

