21 commercial vehicles impounded over SoP violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :District regional transport authority (RTA) has impounded 21 commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Secretary RTA Rana Moshin along with his team launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles involved in violations of SoP.

The RTA team challaned 27 passenger vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 118,000 on many others.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk by violating government instructions regarding coronavirus.

He said that the government ensuring precautionary measures for passengers in order to prevent corona spread. He said that crackdown would continue on daily basis and strict action would be taken against violators.