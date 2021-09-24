UrduPoint.com

21 Commercial Vehicles Impounded Over SoP Violations

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 03:21 PM

21 commercial vehicles impounded over SoP violations

District regional transport authority (RTA) has impounded 21 commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :District regional transport authority (RTA) has impounded 21 commercial vehicles and imposed fine on many others over violations of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Secretary RTA Rana Moshin along with his team launched a crackdown against commercial vehicles involved in violations of SoP.

The RTA team challaned 27 passenger vehicles and imposed fine of Rs 118,000 on many others.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk by violating government instructions regarding coronavirus.

He said that the government ensuring precautionary measures for passengers in order to prevent corona spread. He said that crackdown would continue on daily basis and strict action would be taken against violators.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

42 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.