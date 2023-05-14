UrduPoint.com

21 Complainants Ring 'Bell Of Hope' At Governor House

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :As many as 21 people rang 'Bell of Hope', installed outside the gate number one of the Sindh Governor House, to register their complaints and get them resolved as soon as possible.

The complainants rang the bell between 12am to 8am after the installation of the 'Bell of Hope'.

Later, the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori himself listened to the complaints of these 21 people and telephoned Station House Officer (SHO) to register First Information Report (FIR).

A complainant, whose was the owner of a marriage hall and his hall was reduced to rubble in district central, also registered his complaint.

The Governor asked him to come in and listened to his complaint. Kamran Tessori on the occasion said to the complainant that if his marriage hall was illegally reduced to rubble then he would be provided with justice.

He said that the purpose of installation of the bell was to facilitate the complainants, whose grievances were not considered.

