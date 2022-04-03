PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 21 corona patients are under treatment in two major Peshawar hospitals – Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital Peshawar, a health official said here Sunday.

Giving detail, the health official said that 16 corona patients are under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital while five others are being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

He said, 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and five patients infected with corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital while 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients.

He said two patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and one at ICU and a small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds on which 2 patients are undergoing treatment. In the last 24 hours, 1 corona patient has been admitted, the official said.

He said, 117 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant, however, 16 corona patients are under treatment in HMC with four corona patients are being treated in ICU and Ventilators while in the last 24 hours two new corona patients admitted in the hospital and two other have been discharged with no death reported.