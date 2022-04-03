UrduPoint.com

21 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar's Hospitals

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 03:00 PM

21 corona patients under treatment in Peshawar's hospitals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 21 corona patients are under treatment in two major Peshawar hospitals – Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital Peshawar, a health official said here Sunday.

Giving detail, the health official said that 16 corona patients are under treatment in Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital while five others are being treated in Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

He said, 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital and five patients infected with corona are being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital while 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients.

He said two patients infected with Corona are undergoing treatment at HDU and one at ICU and a small amount of oxygen has been allocated for 31 beds on which 2 patients are undergoing treatment. In the last 24 hours, 1 corona patient has been admitted, the official said.

He said, 117 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant, however, 16 corona patients are under treatment in HMC with four corona patients are being treated in ICU and Ventilators while in the last 24 hours two new corona patients admitted in the hospital and two other have been discharged with no death reported.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sunday

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

3 hours ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

6 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

14 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.