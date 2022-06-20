21 criminals arrested during crackdown

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district in last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, the crackdown was launched against criminals in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider.

During the crackdown, three proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes as well as two court absconder were arrested, he informed.

Meanwhile, three drug peddlers and three illegal weapon holders were also arrested with 40 litre liquor, 30 gram hashish, two pistols, one rifle, and rounds.

Police have also arrested seven drivers for overspeeding and two other outlaws during the crackdown. Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations.