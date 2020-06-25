21 criminals arrested, stolen bikes , snatched valuables recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 21 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, cash, valuables as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 21 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, cash, valuables as well as other weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said a team of Shalimar police station arrested a street criminal identified as Akhtar Jameel and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbikes and weapon along with ammunition from their possession.

A Sihala police team arrested a bike lifter namely Tanveer Hussain and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him. ASI Faryad Ali from Noon police station arrested a bootlegger namely Usman Aziz and recovered 40 wine bottles from him. Another drug pusher namely Deen Muhammad was also held by Noon police besides recovery of 240 gram hashish from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Waseem Ahmed and recovered five wine bottles from him while three gamblers were held besides recovery of stake money and gambling tools from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Toqeer and Abrar Khan and recovered two pistols along with their ammunition.

Bani Gala police arrested accused Wali Muhammad and recovered 125 gram heroin from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Shanan Masih and recovered five liter alcohol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Khalid Khan and Anyat-Ur-Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 115 gram heroin from him. Lohi bher police arrested accused Ashiq and recovered 110 gram heroin from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the whole city, police nabbed four proclaimed offenders.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.