21 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Model Town police arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession

during a crackdown on Wednesday.

The police arrested ten drug peddlers and recovered one kg Ice, 3.4-kg hashish, 2.1-kg heroin, 11-kg hemp

and 125-litre liquor.

Meanwhile, four accused were also arrested with illegal weapons. The police also apprehended seven

proclaimed offenders.