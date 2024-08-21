21 Criminals Arrested With Drugs, Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Model Town police arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession
during a crackdown on Wednesday.
The police arrested ten drug peddlers and recovered one kg Ice, 3.4-kg hashish, 2.1-kg heroin, 11-kg hemp
and 125-litre liquor.
Meanwhile, four accused were also arrested with illegal weapons. The police also apprehended seven
proclaimed offenders.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held1 hour ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication1 hour ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas1 hour ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank1 hour ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif1 hour ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank1 hour ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago