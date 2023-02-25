21 criminals held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 21 criminals across the district and recovered contraband from their possession, on Friday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal Kamran, raiding teams of different police stations conducted raids and nabbed 21 criminals including Hassan, Asad, Ramzan, Hameed, Rasheed, Tahir, Majid, Kareem, Khaleel, Sajid, Wajid, Mumtaz, Manzoor and others besides recovering 2 kg hashish,145 kites, 209 liters liquor and other valuables from their possession.

Investigation against the criminals was underway, Police spokesman said.