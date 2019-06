FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) ::The city police have arrested 21 criminals from various areas of the city during past 24 hours.

Police said here Friday that police, during crackdown against criminals, held 21 criminals including five proclaimed offenders (POs).

The police also seized nine pistols, more than one kilogram hashish and 138 liters wine form their possession.