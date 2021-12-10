21 'criminals' held, contraband seized

Police on Friday arrested 21 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Friday arrested 21 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 Kg hashish and 80 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 7 pistols, one gun, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.