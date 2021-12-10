UrduPoint.com

21 'criminals' Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:18 PM

Police on Friday arrested 21 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them in the district during the last 24 hours

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 10 drug pushers and recovered 1.

5 Kg hashish and 80 litres liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 9 persons and recovered 7 pistols, one gun, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.

