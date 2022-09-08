UrduPoint.com

21 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

September 08, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 drug pushers and recovered 51 litres liquor from their possession.

The police also held 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 52,00 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 7 persons and recovered 7 pistols and a number of bullets from them.

