21 'criminals' Held, Drugs & Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Tuesday arrested 21 alleged criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from them during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed six drug-pushers and recovered 0.

9-kg hashish and 55 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held seven gamblers with stake money of Rs 3,060.

In a crackdown on illegal weapons, police arrested eight persons and recovered six pistols, one rifle, one gun and a number of bullets from them.

