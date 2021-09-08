21 criminals held drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.

The teams of various police stations nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 9 drug pushers and recovered 400 gram hashish and 218 litres liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 people and recovered 9 pistols,2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.