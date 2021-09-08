21 Criminals Held Drugs, Weapons Seized
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession.
The teams of various police stations nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 9 drug pushers and recovered 400 gram hashish and 218 litres liquor from their possession.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 people and recovered 9 pistols,2 rifles and a number of bullets from them.
Further investigation was underway.