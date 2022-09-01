UrduPoint.com

21 Criminals Including 7 POs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 09:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 21 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 7 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 4 drug pushers and recovered 0.

2 kg hashish and 115 litres of liquor from their possession. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 10 persons and recovered 5 pistols, 3 guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from their possession.

