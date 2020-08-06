UrduPoint.com
21 Criminals Including Two Drugs Peddlers Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:21 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Mumtazbad police station held twenty one criminals including two drugs peddlers who had been booked with different police stations across the city in multiple cases here Thursday.

According to police spokesman,19 among 21 criminals were wanted in gambling and theft charges,with one of them was involved in holding kite business in different parts of the town. It had also recovered amount Rs.

24,000 being used as stake money during gambling from few of the accused arrested on the spot.

A large number of kites were recovered from the accused called Khalid, while one and a half kilogram marijuana and 120 liter liquor was taken out respectively from Ghulam Nazik and Kamran.

SP Cantt division Maaz Zafar said crackdown against criminal forces was launched at large scale.It was aimed at purging the society from criminal activities, he said.

Further investigation was underway.

