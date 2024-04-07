Open Menu

21 Dead, 1587 Injured In 1430 RTCs In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) At least 21 persons were killed and 1587 injured in 1430 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 725 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 862 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 855 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 301 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 321 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 101 in with 119 victims and at third Gujranwala with 83 RTCs and 78 victims.

According to the data 1282 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 40 vans, 17 passenger buses, 41 truck and 141 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

