21 Dead, 1587 Injured In 1430 RTCs In Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) At least 21 persons were killed and 1587 injured in 1430 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 725 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 862 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.
Furthermore, the analysis showed those 855 drivers, 62 underage drivers, 174 pedestrians, and 579 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.
The statistics show that 301 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 321 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 101 in with 119 victims and at third Gujranwala with 83 RTCs and 78 victims.
According to the data 1282 motorbikes, 85 auto-rickshaws, 139 motorcars, 40 vans, 17 passenger buses, 41 truck and 141 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast
Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan stands firm to defend its sovereignty: Khawaja Asif8 minutes ago
-
Temperature increases in provincial metropolis8 minutes ago
-
Minister detects illegal sand and stone mining in DG Khan8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against hoarders continues across country8 minutes ago
-
APHC condemns fresh arrest spree by Indian forces in IIOJK18 minutes ago
-
Two sanitary workers die while cleaning manhole28 minutes ago
-
Norway Removes Pakistan from its National Threat Assessment List28 minutes ago
-
Studies show strawberries potential in kidney health38 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad traffic police continues operation for smooth traffic flow38 minutes ago
-
Nation salutes martyrs of Gayari Sector Tragedy on 12th anniversary58 minutes ago
-
Mehbooba denounces authorities for closing Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr58 minutes ago
-
DC Murree for taking strict action against transporters indulge in overcharging58 minutes ago