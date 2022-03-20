21 dead,1165 injured in 1,114 accidents across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 21 people were killed while 1,165 sustained injures in 1,114 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in over Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of the total injured, 661 people were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 504 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesperson for Rescue-1122 on Sunday.

The analysis showed that 532 drivers, 26 underage drivers,152 pedestrians, and 502 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 255 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 89 in Faisalabad with 95 victims and at third Multan with 87 RTCs and 85 victims.

According to the data 967 motorbikes, 108 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 35 vans, 13 passenger buses, 32 trucks and 117 other types of auto-vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.