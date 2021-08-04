21 deaths, 934 corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) ::Coronavirus claimed 21 more lives while 934 new cases were report in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), death toll due to coronavirus reached 11,102 while total cases were recorded 359,321 and recoveries 333,882 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 14,337 patients are under treatment in different hospitals while 353 recovered during the same period.

The health department conducted 20,569 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

23 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 627,487 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 17,717,581 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day toprotect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.