21 dengue patients admitted at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Exactly twenty-one patients of dengue fever have been admitted at Nishtar Hospital besides six probable cases.

Nishtar Hospital focal person for infectious disease, Dr Irfan Arshad said that as many as 11 patients were admitted in last 24 hours whereas two have been discharged.

He informed 27 beds were occupied out of 50 including 46 in isolation and four in HDU wards for dengue in the health facility.

The focal person stated that no patient of COVID-19 was admitted at Nishtar Hospital.