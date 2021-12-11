21 development projects being completed with funds of Rs 228m: Secy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing, South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood Sunday said that 21 different development projects were underway in district Khanewal which were being completed with funds of Rs 228 million.

During his visit to Khanewal for reviewing development on different schemes of public health engineering here, the secretary housing said that work was continued with rapid pace as funds of over Rs 114 million has been spent so far while 50 percent work has been completed.

He said that various development projects have been started in South Punjab in order to facilitate masses under the public friendly policies of the government.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure early completion of clean drinking water and sewerage projects and ordered offices to start development work on the new schemes under annual development schemes.

Javed Akthar Mahmood also visited Qadirpur Raan to monitor "Reach Every Door" (RED) vaccination campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that vaccination was being provided at door steps to masses in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

He said that combined efforts were needed to control the virus and urged masses to get them vaccination as early as possible.