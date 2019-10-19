21 dog-bite cases reported overnight in Karachi

Around 21 dog-bite victims were brought to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) from Saddar and Lines Area, Executive Director, JPMC, Dr.Seemin Jamali said on Saturday

Talking to APP, she said the victims were provided first aid and vaccination at the hospital's dog bite centre.

She said the centre had a sufficient quantity of vaccine vials to treat dog-bite.

All the victims were brought to hospital late Friday night and early Saturday morning, she added.