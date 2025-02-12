21 drug addicts sent for rehabilitation in Dera

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Tank police have launched a campaign to combat crime and drug abuse, sending 21 drug addicts for rehabilitation in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to a police spokesman, the drive has been kicked off following instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, who has been at the forefront of efforts to tackle drug-related issues in the region.

He said that police organized a special transport facility in collaboration with the district administration to ensure the safe transfer of these individuals for rehabilitation.

He added that Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station, Sher Afzal Khan and SHO Sami Ullah Khan of the City Police Station conducted the crackdown.

Quoting the DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan as saying that the ongoing campaign against drugs was essential as it would help protect the youth from falling into the grip of addiction and contributing to a positive societal change.

"We are working tirelessly to maintain law and order in the city and eliminate drugs from our communities," the DPO said.

He also urged people to cooperate in this mission to create a drug-free society.

APP/slm