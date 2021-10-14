21 drug peddlers, bootleggers arrested; over 5 kg charras, over one kg heroin, liquor recovered

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 21 accused besides recovering over five kg charras and over one kg heroin, 18 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers and bootleggers conducted raids in different areas and arrested 21 accused besides recovering over five kg charras and over one kg heroin, 18 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police held Zahid Hussain for having 1300 grams charras while Saddar Baroni police rounded up Sohail Sharif on recovery of 1280 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police netted a drug peddler namely Arif Mehmood and seized 1080 grams heroin from his possession.

City, Pirwadhai, Bani, Cantt, Westridge, Naseerabad, R.A.Bazar, Civil Line, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Jatli, Kalar Syedan, Ratta Amral, Race Course and Murree police arrested Arshad Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Arif, Muhammad Riaz, Shah Zaman, Husnain, Jawad, Sheikh Rehan, Syed Haris, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Sajjad, Umar Farooq, Sajid Mehmood, Shahid Mehmood, Ibrahim, Zeeshan, Umar Nawaz and Muhammad Imran and recovered over 3000 grams charras, 18 liters liquor and four bottles of liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway, he added.

Rawalpindi district police on the directives of CPO Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas have accelerated their ongoing operations against drug peddlers and bootleggers, he informed.