21 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers, Illegal Weapon Holders Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

21 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders here on Thursday arrested 21 accused besides recovering over 6530 grams of charras, 29 litres of liquor, four 30-bore pistols, three 12-bore rifles and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Gujar Khan police held a female drug smuggler namely Naveeda Bibi and recovered 1470 grams of charras. Rattaamral police rounded up Wakeel Anwar for having 510 grams of charras.

Airport police rounded up Zeeshan for possessing 540 grams of charras while Wah Cantt police recovered 510 grams of charras from an accused namely Saif.

Saddar Wah, Mandra and Rawat police arrested Mubashir, Nadeem, Akmal and Zahid Aziz for having 1500 grams, 1250 grams, and 130 and 620 grams of charras respectively.

Gungmandi, Pirwadhai and Kahuta police in their operations held Barkat, Gul Bashir, Majid and Idrees and recovered 29 litres of liquor from their possession.

The spokesman informed that Morgah police conducted a raid and arrested two identified as Saif ur Rehman and Khurram Shehzad for running an illegal petrol agency.

Meanwhile, Rattaamral, New Town, Naseerabad, Mandra, Dhamial, Rawat, and Kalar Syedan police rounded up seven accused namely Rashid, Zafar Iqbal, Ahsanullah, Faizan, Umar Qayyum, Mudasir and Manazar on recovery of four 30 bore pistols, three 12-bore rifles and ammunition.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

